Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Gérard Philipe- Le havre 1986 - 1989
Lycée Porte Océane- Le havre 1989 - 1992
IUT DU HAVRE- Le havre 1992 - 1994
Université De Rouen- Rouen 1994 - 1997
Université Paris Ix Dauphine- Paris 1997 - 1998
Parcours club
BUDOKAN- Le havre 1988 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
Cgst-save- Paris 1998 - 1998
RICOH FRANCE- Nanterre 2000 - 2000
Soft Computing - Synetics- Paris 2001 - 2001
TOSHIBA SYSTEMES FRANCE- Puteaux 2001 - 2002
EDS MEMOREX TELEX- Velizy villacoublay 2002 - maintenant
EDS GFS- Velizy villacoublay 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Blandine LE CORRE (PORTELETTE)
Vit à :
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT, France
Née le :
7 sept. 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chargée Emploi Formation
Mes goûts et passions
