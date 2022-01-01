RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Moret-Loing-et-Orvanne dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Blandine LE FEVRE (CASTETS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CLARET- Toulon 1973 - 1976
-
BONAPARTE- Toulon 1976 - 1980
-
Lycée Bonaparte- Toulon 1980 - 1983
-
IUT DE TOULON ET DU VAR- La garde 1983 - 1985
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Blandine LE FEVRE (CASTETS)
-
Vit à :
MORET SUR LOING, France
-
Née le :
11 déc. 1965 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Blandine LE FEVRE (CASTETS) a ajouté IUT DE TOULON ET DU VAR à son parcours scolaire
-
Blandine LE FEVRE (CASTETS) a ajouté Lycée Bonaparte à son parcours scolaire
-
Blandine LE FEVRE (CASTETS) a ajouté BONAPARTE à son parcours scolaire
-
Blandine LE FEVRE (CASTETS) a ajouté ECOLE CLARET à son parcours scolaire