Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Defense (Matra)  - Technicien informatique (Informatique)

     -  SALBRIS 1993 - 1993

  • Manducher - Oyonnax  - IngÃ©nieur qualitÃ© (Production)

     -  Oyonnax 1994 - 1994

  • DIGIGRAM

     -  Montbonnot saint martin 2000 - 2003

  • VICHEM SAS  - INGENIEUR SYSTEMES INFORMATION (Informatique)

     -  Fontanil cornillon 2003 - 2004

  • SOS SAVOYE INFORMATIQUE  - TECHNICIEN INFORMATIQUE ITINERANT (Informatique)

     -  Villard bonnot 2007 - maintenant

  • INEO TINEA  - INGENIEUR SYSTEMES D'INFORMATION (Informatique)

     -  Meylan 2013 - 2013

  • Portalp  - TECHNICIEN SUPPORT NIVEAU 2 (Informatique)

     -  Fontaine 2021 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Boris PERSONNIC

  • Vit Ã  :

    VILLARD BONNOT, France

  • NÃ© le :

    28 dÃ©c. 1970 (51 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Artisan & CommerÃ§ant

  • Situation familiale :

    cÃ©libataire

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages