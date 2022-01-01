RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Villard-Bonnot dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE MI PLAINE- Meylan 1974 - 1981
Collège Lionel Terray- Meylan 1981 - 1985
Lycée Stendhal- Grenoble 1985 - 1988
Lycée Champollion- Grenoble 1988 - 1991
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Génie Industriel De Grenoble- Grenoble 1991 - 1994
ESM ST CYR- Coetquidan bellevue 1995 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
Defense (Matra) - Technicien informatique (Informatique)- SALBRIS 1993 - 1993
Manducher - Oyonnax - IngÃ©nieur qualitÃ© (Production)- Oyonnax 1994 - 1994
DIGIGRAM- Montbonnot saint martin 2000 - 2003
VICHEM SAS - INGENIEUR SYSTEMES INFORMATION (Informatique)- Fontanil cornillon 2003 - 2004
SOS SAVOYE INFORMATIQUE - TECHNICIEN INFORMATIQUE ITINERANT (Informatique)- Villard bonnot 2007 - maintenant
INEO TINEA - INGENIEUR SYSTEMES D'INFORMATION (Informatique)- Meylan 2013 - 2013
Portalp - TECHNICIEN SUPPORT NIVEAU 2 (Informatique)- Fontaine 2021 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Boris PERSONNIC
Vit Ã :
VILLARD BONNOT, France
NÃ© le :
28 dÃ©c. 1970 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Artisan & CommerÃ§ant
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
