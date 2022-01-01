Brice PORTIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire La Ripossière- Nantes 1980 - 1985
-
ECOLE SAINTE MADELEINE- Nantes 1985 - 1990
-
Collège Sainte-madeleine- Nantes 1985 - 1990
-
ECOLE SAINTE MADELEINE- Nantes 1985 - 1990
-
Lycée Notre-dame De Toutes Aides- Nantes 1990 - 1993
-
Université De Nantes- Nantes 1993 - 1995
-
I.c.e.e.- Nantes 1995 - 1996
-
ISMAC- Paris 1996 - 1997
Parcours club
-
A.n.c.r.e.- La chapelle sur erdre 1990 - 1991
-
BASE NAUTIQUE MUNICIPALE- Nantes 1991 - 1993
-
CLUB NAUTIQUE DU POULDU- Le pouldu 1992 - 1993
-
CNBPP- Le pouliguen 1996 - 1996
-
HSBC SAILING CLUB- London 2001 - 2004
-
DOCKLANDS SAILING AND WATERSPORTS CENTRE- London 2001 - 2004
-
Federacion De Vela De La Comunidad Valenciana- Valencia
Vela & Kitesurf2006 - maintenant
-
Asociacion Española De Kiteboarding- Madrid 2008 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
SOPRES FRANCE - Assistant Commercial & Marketing (Marketing)- Lezennes 1997 - 1998
-
DATAMONITOR PLC - Research Manager (Administratif)- London 2000 - 2000
-
HSBC - Account Manager (Finance)- LONDON
European Cash Management2001 - 2003
-
Investments (HSBC) - Team Leader (Production)- LONDON
Global Investor Services2003 - 2004
-
Ubs España, S.a. - Securities Specialist (Production)- Madrid
Derivatives & Structured Products2004 - 2007
-
Ubs Investment Bank S.v., S.a. - Equities Specialist, Trade Support (Production)- Madrid 2007 - maintenant
-
Hsbc Bank Plc - Business Manager, Global Markets (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Madrid 2010 - 2019
-
Hsbc France, Sucursal En España - Business Manager, Global Markets (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Madrid 2019 - 2020
-
Hsbc Continental Europe, Sucurasal En España - COO, Global Markets (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Madrid 2020 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Brice PORTIER
-
Vit Ã :
MADRID, Espagne
-
NÃ© en :
1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Profession :
Banque d'Investissement
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
AlgÃ©rie - Belgique - Espagne - France - Irlande - Italie - Luxembourg - Maroc - Mexique - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - Tunisie
Argentine - Australie - BrÃ©sil - Cuba - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Ã‰tats-Unis - Maurice - - Madagascar - Panama
-
