Brice PORTIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Brice PORTIER

  • Vit Ã  :

    MADRID, Espagne

  • NÃ© en :

    1974 (48 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Http://www.facebook.com/briceportier

  • Profession :

    Banque d'Investissement

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :