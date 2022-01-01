Brigitte BRIGITTE BLANCHE (BLANCHE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Dieppe 1969 - 1975
-
Collège Georges Braque- Dieppe
6EME 3,5EME3,4EME5,3EME51975 - 1978
-
Lycée Pablo Néruda- Dieppe 1978 - 1981
-
Institut De Formation En Soins Infirmiers Centre Hospitalier Général- Dieppe 1981 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
-
CENTRE HOSPITALIER DE DIEPPE - Infirmière- Dieppe 1984 - maintenant
-
CH DIEPPE - Infirmière (Autre)- Dieppe 1984 - maintenant
-
Centre Hospitalier De Dieppe - Infirmière (Autre)- Dieppe 1984 - maintenant
-
Moyen Sejour Geriatrique- Dieppe 2007 - maintenant
-
Ch Dieppe/ssrg - Infirmière (Autre)- Dieppe 2014 - 2021
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Brigitte BRIGITTE BLANCHE (BLANCHE)
-
Vit à :
DIEPPE, France
-
Née en :
1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infirmiere
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
