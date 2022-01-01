Bruno D'ANTONIO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DE LA CHAPELLE- Freyming merlebach 1953 - 1958
-
Ecole Antoine De Saint Exupery (Freyming Merlebach)- Freyming merlebach 1958 - 1961
-
CUVELETTE- Freyming merlebach 1961 - 1965
Parcours entreprise
-
Hôpital Ssm - Infirmier- Freyming merlebach 1965 - 2004
-
Hopital De Freyming-merlebach - Infirmier- Freyming merlebach 1965 - 2004
-
L'hopital De Freyming - Infirmier (Technique)- Freyming merlebach
H3 - CA1 - UROLOGIE - NEUROLOGIE ....1965 - 2004
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Bruno D'ANTONIO
-
Vit Ã :
L'HOPITAL, France
-
NÃ© le :
13 oct. 1947 (74 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Après un passage aux houillères du bassin de lorraine de 14 ans à 18 ans puis exercé pendant 38 ans la profession d'infirmier à l'hôpital de Freyming, j'ai fait valoir mes droits à retraite le 1er février 2004. Je suis très engagé dans la vie associative et municipale. En mars dernier, j'ai accepté d'assumer le poste d 'adjoint chargé des sports et de l'environnement au sein de l'équipe municipale et cela suffit à bien remplir ma retraite ...
Profession :
Infirmier retraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
