Bruno MARTIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
MATERNELLE ANATOLE FRANCE- Arpajon 1971 - 1973
-
ANATOLE FRANCE- Arpajon 1973 - 1974
-
ECOLE ALPHONSE DAUDET- Egly 1974 - 1978
-
Collège Jean Moulin- La norville 1978 - 1979
-
Collège Jean Jaurès- Villepinte 1979 - 1982
-
Lycée Colbert- Paris 1982 - 1986
-
IUT TRANSPORT LOGISTIQUE- Evry 1986 - 1988
-
INSTITUT MANAGEMENT TRANSPORT ET LOGISTIQUE- Lieusaint 1994 - 1995
Parcours militaire
-
Ba128- Metz
OpÃ©rateur Marqueur lecteur Ã la tour de contrÃ´le (assistant de contrÃ´leur aÃ©rien)1988 - 1989
-
METZ FRESCATY- Metz 1988 - 2008
Parcours entreprise
-
Automobiles CitroÃ«n (Psa - Peugeot Citroën) - Logistique interface commerce production (Production)- NEUILLY SUR SEINE
Pilote Programmation fluxvÃ©hicule ZX1989 - 1992
-
Automobiles Peugeot (Psa - Peugeot Citroën) - Exploitation et MÃ©hodes (Technique)- MOISSY CRAMAYEL
Responsable Ã©quipe reception , ravitaillement picking et conditionnement. Technicien MÃ©thodes et Organisation Flux1992 - 1995
-
Automobiles CitroÃ«n (Psa - Peugeot Citroën) - Cadre (Production)- NEUILLY SUR SEINE
Responsable transport et conditionnements flux amont d'approvisonnement.1995 - 1999
-
PEUGEOT SOGEDAC - Cadre (Technique)- Puteaux
Responsable Projets et Analyse de Couts Logistiques Achats1999 - 2001
-
Faurecia - Cadre (Autre)- BRIERES LES SCELLES
Responsable Achants Transport et Logistique / Packaging - activitÃ© composants de siÃ¨ges d'automobile.2001 - 2005
-
Gefco - Cadre (Commercial)- COURBEVOIE
Responsable coordination opÃ©rations de transport terrestres d'approvisionnement des usines PSA2005 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Bruno MARTIN
-
Vit Ã :
BRIERES LES SCELLES, France
-
NÃ© le :
4 sept. 1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur Logistique
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Bruno MARTIN a reconnu Bruno MARTIN sur la photo primaire à egly