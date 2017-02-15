Bruno MARTIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • Ba128

     -  Metz

    OpÃ©rateur Marqueur lecteur Ã  la tour de contrÃ´le (assistant de contrÃ´leur aÃ©rien)

    1988 - 1989

  • METZ FRESCATY

     -  Metz 1988 - 2008

Parcours entreprise

  • Automobiles CitroÃ«n (Psa - Peugeot Citroën)  - Logistique interface commerce production (Production)

     -  NEUILLY SUR SEINE

    Pilote Programmation fluxvÃ©hicule ZX

    1989 - 1992

  • Automobiles Peugeot (Psa - Peugeot Citroën)  - Exploitation et MÃ©hodes (Technique)

     -  MOISSY CRAMAYEL

    Responsable Ã©quipe reception , ravitaillement picking et conditionnement. Technicien MÃ©thodes et Organisation Flux

    1992 - 1995

  • Automobiles CitroÃ«n (Psa - Peugeot Citroën)  - Cadre (Production)

     -  NEUILLY SUR SEINE

    Responsable transport et conditionnements flux amont d'approvisonnement.

    1995 - 1999

  • PEUGEOT SOGEDAC  - Cadre (Technique)

     -  Puteaux

    Responsable Projets et Analyse de Couts Logistiques Achats

    1999 - 2001

  • Faurecia  - Cadre (Autre)

     -  BRIERES LES SCELLES

    Responsable Achants Transport et Logistique / Packaging - activitÃ© composants de siÃ¨ges d'automobile.

    2001 - 2005

  • Gefco  - Cadre (Commercial)

     -  COURBEVOIE

    Responsable coordination opÃ©rations de transport terrestres d'approvisionnement des usines PSA

    2005 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Bruno MARTIN

  • Vit Ã  :

    BRIERES LES SCELLES, France

  • NÃ© le :

    4 sept. 1967 (55 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    IngÃ©nieur Logistique

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :