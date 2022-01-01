RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã OrlÃ©ans
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE JARDIN PARISIEN- Clamart 1967 - 1970
ECOLE ANATOLE FRANCE- Nanterre 1970 - 1972
ECOLE HENRI WALLON- Nanterre 1972 - 1974
COLLEGE DU FORT- Montrouge 1974 - 1978
CHEP- Le tremblay sur mauldre 1978 - 1980
Parcours de vacances
CAMPING LE PARC DES ROCHES- Saint cheron 1979 - 1981
Parcours entreprise
Caffe Italia - Serveur (Production)- Paris 1983 - 1983
Victoria Sa - ContrÃ´leur (Production)- Guillerval 1985 - 1989
Giraud Parcs & Jardins - Chef de chantier (Production)- Boutervilliers 1989 - 1991
Jardiland - Responsable pÃ©piniÃ¨re (Commercial)- ETAMPES 1991 - 1995
DIDIER PIERRE - Apprenti fleuriste (Commercial)- Issy les moulineaux 1996 - 1996
Cadoflor - Fleuriste (Commercial)- Clamart 1996 - 1997
Boulangerie Schell - Vendeur (Commercial)- Bagneux 1997 - 1999
La Belle Verte - GÃ©rant de sociÃ©tÃ© (Commercial)- Cachan 2003 - 2009
Parcours militaire
16gc- Saarburg 1983 - 1984
16 ème Groupe De Chasseurs- Saarburg 1983 - 1984
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Bruno SCHELL
Vit Ã :
ORLEANS, France
NÃ© le :
23 juil. 1963 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Fleuriste
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Australie - Autriche - BrÃ©sil - Canada - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰tats-Unis - GroÃ«nland - - Maurice - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Irlande - Islande - Japon - Kenya - - Madagascar - Maroc - - Mexique - NorvÃ¨ge - Nouvelle-CalÃ©donie - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - NÃ©pal - Philippines - PÃ©rou - Royaume-Uni - HaÃ¯ti - Sri Lanka - ThaÃ¯lande - - Turquie
-
