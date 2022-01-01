RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Brumetz
Camille GOVELET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jules Ferry Villiers Sur Marne- Villiers sur marne 1993 - 1998
-
Collège Pierre Et Marie Curie- Villiers sur marne 1998 - 2003
-
Lycée Christophe Colomb- Sucy en brie 2003 - 2007
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Camille GOVELET
-
Vit à :
OZOIR LA FERRIERE, France
-
Né le :
13 juin 1987 (34 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Camille GOVELET a reconnu Camille GOVELET sur la photo CARNAVAL CM2 97/98 Mr GIRARD
-
Camille GOVELET a reconnu Camille GOVELET sur la photo CARNAVAL CM1 96/97 Mme BRISE
-
Camille GOVELET a reconnu Camille GOVELET sur la photo CARNAVAL CE2 95/96 Mme BORG
-
Camille GOVELET a reconnu Camille GOVELET sur la photo CARNAVAL CE1 94/95 Mme GILLES
-
Camille GOVELET a reconnu Camille GOVELET sur la photo Carnaval CP 93/94 Mme Daniel ATANASIAN
-
Camille GOVELET a reconnu Camille GOVELET sur la photo CM2 97/98 Mr GIRARD
-
Camille GOVELET a reconnu Camille GOVELET sur la photo CM1 96/97 Mme BRISE
-
Camille GOVELET a reconnu Camille GOVELET sur la photo CE2 95/96 Mme BORG
-
Camille GOVELET a reconnu Camille GOVELET sur la photo CE1 94/95 Mme GILLES
-
Camille GOVELET a reconnu Camille GOVELET sur la photo CP 93/94 mme danielle atanassian
-
Camille GOVELET a reconnu Camille GOVELET sur la photo 6eme blanc 99/00
-
Camille GOVELET a reconnu Camille GOVELET sur la photo 3eme rouge 02/03
-
Camille GOVELET a reconnu Camille GOVELET sur la photo 4eme noisette 01/02
-
Camille GOVELET a reconnu Camille GOVELET sur la photo 5eme vert 00/01
-
Camille GOVELET a reconnu Camille GOVELET sur la photo 6eme orange 98/99