Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Antoine De Saint Exupery (Noyon)- Noyon 1990 - 1995
Collège Paul Eluard- Noyon 1995 - 1999
Lycée Jean Calvin- Noyon
Bac ES1999 - 2003
IUT TC- Amiens
DUT Techniques de commercialisation2003 - 2005
Iut C De L'université De Lille Ii- Roubaix
Licence Pro Gestion et Transactions Immobilières2005 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
Pierre Et Vacances- CANNES 1992 - 1992
Parfums Beauté (Chanel) - Auxiliaire d'été (job d'été) (Production)- COMPIEGNE 2003 - 2005
Darty - Stagiaire (Commercial)- COMPIEGNE 2003 - 2003
L'immobilière - Stagiaire (Commercial)- Noyon 2004 - 2004
Parcours de vacances
Pierres & Vacances- Sainte anne 2001 - 2001
Parcours club
BIOGYM- Amiens 2004 - 2005
Marcq Natation- Marcq en baroeul 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Carole DIEU (HARDIER)
Vit à :
LILLE, France
Née le :
5 janv. 1985 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
