Caroline PRASLICKA-DARCHE (CAROLINE DARCHE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME DU SACRE COEUR- Ploemeur 1990 - 1995
-
ECOLE SAINT JOSEPH- Ploemeur 1995 - 1998
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Lorient 1998 - 2000
-
Collège Notre-dame Du Ter- Ploemeur 2000 - 2003
-
Collège Notre-dame De Kerbertrand- Quimperle 2003 - 2004
-
Lycée Et Sep Notre-dame De Kerbertrand- Quimperle 2004 - 2007
-
Lycée Sainte-thérèse- Quimper 2007 - 2008
-
ECOLE PIVAUT- Nantes 2008 - 2012
Parcours entreprise
-
La Terre Native - Commerçante- Hennebont 2017 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Caroline PRASLICKA-DARCHE (CAROLINE DARCHE)
-
Vit à :
PONT SCORFF, France
-
Née en :
1987 (35 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Commerçante
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Caroline PRASLICKA-DARCHE (CAROLINE DARCHE) a ajouté La Terre Native à son parcours professionnel
-
Caroline PRASLICKA-DARCHE (CAROLINE DARCHE) a ajouté ECOLE PIVAUT à son parcours scolaire
-
Caroline PRASLICKA-DARCHE (CAROLINE DARCHE) a ajouté Lycée Sainte-thérèse à son parcours scolaire
-
Caroline PRASLICKA-DARCHE (CAROLINE DARCHE) a ajouté Lycée Et Sep Notre-dame De Kerbertrand à son parcours scolaire
-
Caroline PRASLICKA-DARCHE (CAROLINE DARCHE) a ajouté Collège Notre-dame De Kerbertrand à son parcours scolaire
-
Caroline PRASLICKA-DARCHE (CAROLINE DARCHE) a ajouté Collège Notre-dame Du Ter à son parcours scolaire
-
Caroline PRASLICKA-DARCHE (CAROLINE DARCHE) a ajouté ECOLE SAINT JOSEPH à son parcours scolaire
-
Caroline PRASLICKA-DARCHE (CAROLINE DARCHE) a ajouté Collège Saint-joseph à son parcours scolaire
-
Caroline PRASLICKA-DARCHE (CAROLINE DARCHE) a ajouté ECOLE NOTRE DAME DU SACRE COEUR à son parcours scolaire