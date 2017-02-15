RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac dans l'AcadÃ©mie de LyonLe rÃ©sultat du brevet Ã Anse
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Publique De Sainghin En Mélantois- Sainghin en melantois
Ma maman Ã©tait institutrice au CP jusqu'en 1980 (???)1976 - 1984
-
Collège Paul Verlaine- Lesquin 1984 - 1985
-
Collège Fénelon- Dunkerque 1985 - 1988
-
Lycée Notre-dame Des Dunes- Dunkerque
seconde gÃ©nÃ©rale - premiÃ¨re et terminale A11988 - 1991
-
INSTITUT SUPERIEUR D ARCHITECTURE SAINT LUC- Tournai
2 fois la premiÃ¨re annÃ©e !!!1991 - 1993
-
GEA- Lille
option GAPMO1993 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
Coopérative F-lab - Commerciale (Commercial)- Metz 2003 - 2006
-
Laboratoire De Verny - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Verny
secrÃ©taire mÃ©dicale2006 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Catherine AMANN (PASQUET)
-
Vit Ã :
ANSE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
15 mai 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Que devenez-vous ?
Profession :
SECRETAIRE MEDICALE
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
