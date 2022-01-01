Catherine AUBERT (ANFRAY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LOUISE MICHEL- Bretigny sur orge 1972 - 1977
-
Ecole Gibert-zola- Cherbourg 1977 - 1979
-
COLLEGE VICTOR GRIGNARD- Cherbourg 1979 - 1982
-
Collège Alain Chartier- Bayeux 1982 - 1984
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Catherine AUBERT (ANFRAY)
-
Vit Ã :
BAYEUX, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1968 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour,
avec la nostalgie du temps passé, je recherche quelques souvenirs, n'hésitez pas !
Profession :
Aide comptable
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
