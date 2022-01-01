Catherine BILARDELLO (LAMOUROUX) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Marianne Cohn (Annemasse)- Annemasse 1971 - 1976
-
Collège Gabriel Rosset- Lyon 1976 - 1980
-
Lycée Juliette Récamier- Lyon 1980 - 1981
-
Lycée Jean Perrin- Lyon 1981 - 1984
-
Lyon 3 - Dess- Lyon 1984 - 1985
-
INSTITUT PITIOT- Lyon 1985 - 1988
-
Institut De Formation En Soins Infirmiers De La Croix Rouge Française- Valence 1995 - 1998
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine BILARDELLO (LAMOUROUX)
-
Vit à :
VANVES, France
-
Née le :
5 déc. 1964 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Aucune information disponible