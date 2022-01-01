Catherine BRASSET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternelle Jélu- Saint jean d'angely 1956 - 1957
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE ALLEES D- Saint jean d'angely 1957 - 1963
-
COLLEGE DE JEUNES FILLES- Saint jean d'angely 1963 - 1965
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine BRASSET
-
Vit à :
SAINTES, France
-
Née le :
21 juil. 1951 (70 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour , j 'ai 5 enfants 3 filles 2 garcons et 9 petits enfants au Texas et 4 a Montreal , 1 en France .J'aime cuisiner ...manger, jardinner ,tricoter , spiritualite , lecture , photograhie , la musique , la nature . Catherine - Cathy .
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
5
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
