Catherine CALVIN (VIDAL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Ou sont passés mes amis ? que sont t'ils devenus ? J'aimerai vous retrouver !!!!

  • Profession :

    Infirmière DE

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Fan de

    Voitures

    • Je n'ai pas de voiture

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :