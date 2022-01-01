Catherine CALVIN (VIDAL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE CAMPHIN- Marles les mines
CP - Mme Augeret CE1 - Mme ? CE2 - CM1 - Mr Leconte CM2 - Mr Chappe1968 - 1972
Collège Emile Zola- Marles les mines
6ème 2A - puis redoublement de 6ème 5ème ? 4ème AM 3ème AM1972 - 1977
Lycée Carnot- Bruay la buissiere
2T4 - 1F8 - TF8 Bac SMS1978 - 1982
Institut De Formation Soins Infirmiers De L'hôpital Poincaré- Garches
Mme Dutartre (Directrice) Mme Vidal (sous Directrice)1982 - 1985
Parcours entreprise
HOPITAL RAYMOND POINCARE - Infirmière DE (Profession libérale)- Garches
Pavillon widal 1 (rééducation fonctionnelle) poste de garde1985 - 2000
Foyer Occupationnel Et De Vie Saint-françois D'assise - Infirmière (Autre)- Bruay la buissiere 2000 - 2006
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Catherine CALVIN (VIDAL)
Vit à :
VAISON LA ROMAINE, France
Née le :
21 mai 1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Ou sont passés mes amis ? que sont t'ils devenus ? J'aimerai vous retrouver !!!!
Profession :
Infirmière DE
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Autriche - Canada - Égypte - Grèce - Kenya - Madagascar - Nouvelle-Zélande - Yémen
