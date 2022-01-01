RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Pierre-du-Bû dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEAN JAURES- Vitry sur seine 1977 - 1985
-
Collège Epin- Vitry sur seine 1985 - 1990
-
Lycée Privé Carcado Saisseval- Paris 1990 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Clinique Du Mont Mesly - Secrétaire médicale (Administratif)- Creteil 1994 - 1996
-
Edf - Electricité De France - Agent technique (Direction générale)- PARIS 1996 - 2006
-
Enedis - Cadre expert (Autre)- Caen 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine CAMPORRO-LEVALLET (LEVALLET)
-
Vit à :
SAINT PIERRE DU BU, France
-
Née le :
19 mars 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Divorcée, j'ai un garçon de bientôt 18 ans !
Profession :
Agent Enedis
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Catherine CAMPORRO-LEVALLET (LEVALLET) a ajouté Clinique Du Mont Mesly à son parcours professionnel
-
Catherine CAMPORRO-LEVALLET (LEVALLET) a ajouté Enedis à son parcours professionnel
-
Catherine CAMPORRO-LEVALLET (LEVALLET) a reconnu Catherine CAMPORRO-LEVALLET (LEVALLET) sur la photo cm2
-
Catherine CAMPORRO-LEVALLET (LEVALLET) a reconnu Catherine CAMPORRO-LEVALLET (LEVALLET) sur la photo CM1