Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole La Deymarde (Orange)- Orange 1977 - 1981
ARGENSOL- Orange 1981 - 1986
ARISTIDE BRIAND- Orange 1986 - 1990
Chelmsford College Of Further Education- Chelmsford 1990 - 1991
Lycée Professionnel Victor Hugo- Carpentras 1991 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
Haladjian Frères - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Sorgues 1993 - 1996
Microsoft- LES ULIS
Hôtesse d'accueil1997 - 1997
Accenture - Assistante de direction (Autre)- PARIS 1998 - 2008
Van Der Valk- Leusden 2008 - 2009
Sandd- Amersfoort/hoogland 2009 - 2010
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Catherine CAPIAUX
Vit à :
AMERSFOORT, Pays-Bas
Née en :
1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante bilingue
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1