Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LA PLAINE- Clamart 1960 - 1961
-
ECOLE LA GARENNE- Clamart 1964 - 1968
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine CARUANA-LOISEL (LOISEL)
-
Vit à :
POITIERS, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Comptable
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2