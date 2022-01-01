Catherine CLAUTOUR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Pierre D'ailly- Compiegne 1968 - 1969
-
Lycée Claude De France- Romorantin lanthenay 1970 - 1974
-
Collège Maurice Genevoix- Romorantin lanthenay 1970 - 1974
-
Lycée Edouard Vaillant- Vierzon 1974 - 1975
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Catherine CLAUTOUR
-
Vit Ã :
NUREMBERG, Allemagne
-
NÃ©e en :
1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante commerciale export
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
