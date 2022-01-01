Catherine DECHAPPE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
HENRI BARBUSSE- Somain 1987 - 1992
-
Collège Louis Pasteur- Somain 1990 - 1998
-
Lycée Louis Pasteur- Somain 1998 - 1999
-
Lycée Privé Hélène Boucher- Somain 2000 - 2001
Parcours club
-
Club Léo Lagrange- Somain 1999 - 2004
-

-
Fédération "léo Lagrange"- Somain 2004 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
-
Intermarché Somain - Hotesse de caisse (Autre)- Somain 2002 - 2003
-
Intermarché Nice - Hôtesse de caisse (Autre)- Nice 2002 - 2002
-
Intermarche Masny - Hotesse de caisse (Autre)- Masny 2002 - 2002
-
Club Leo Lagrange Somain - Secretaire (Administratif)- Somain 2005 - 2008
-
Club Léo Lagrange- Somain 2005 - 2008
-
SOFRATEL- Bouchain 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine DECHAPPE
-
Vit à :
SOMAIN, France
-
Née le :
16 oct. 1982 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
en union libre
