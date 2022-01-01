Catherine DELCROIX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Catherine DELCROIX

  • Vit Ã  :

    LE CATEAU CAMBRESIS, France

  • NÃ©e le :

    17 mai 1975 (46 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Professeur

  • Situation familiale :

    sÃ©parÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :