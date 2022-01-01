Catherine DELMAS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINTE THERESE- Montgeron 1962 - 1970
-
Lycée De Montgeron- Montgeron 1970 - 1975
Parcours entreprise
-
IFSI EMILE ROUX- Limeil brevannes 1976 - 1979
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Catherine DELMAS
-
Vit Ã :
DEUIL LA BARRE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
4 avril 1957 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
INFIRMIERE LIBERALE
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Belgique - Bulgarie - Cuba - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - France - IndonÃ©sie - Irak - Islande - Italie - Kenya - Maroc - NigÃ©ria - NÃ©pal - Pays-Bas - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Soudan - Suisse - ThaÃ¯lande
-
Catherine DELMAS a reconnu Francoise MARECHAL sur la photo 3ième