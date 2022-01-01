RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Passy dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME DE LOURDES- Tourcoing 1958 - 1962
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE LE ROITELET- Tourcoing 1963 - 1967
-
C.e.s La Marliere- Tourcoing 1967 - 1968
-
Lycée Mont Blanc René Dayve- Passy 1969 - 1970
Parcours entreprise
-
CENTRE MEDICAL SANCELLEMOZ - Employée (Autre)- Plateau d'assy
femme de chambre1973 - 1974
-
L'ermitage 74480 Plateau D'assy - Employée (Autre)- Plateau d'assy 1976 - 1978
-
Centre Medical Le Parassy - ASH (Autre)- Plateau d'assy 1978 - 1978
-
Centre Medical Specialisé Praz Coutant - ASH (Autre)- Passy 1978 - 1978
-
Isor Cc La Toison D''or Dijon - Employée (Autre)- Dijon 1991 - 1994
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine DESCOMBES (FLEURY)
-
Vit à :
PASSY, France
-
Née le :
27 juin 1955 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
JE SUIS MARIEE 3 ENFANTS ET 12 ET DEMI + 2 PAR ALLIANCE PETITS ENFANTS JE VIS EN HAUTE SAVOIE
Profession :
ASH
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3