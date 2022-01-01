RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Paris dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
LYCEE FROMENTIN- Alger
6Ã¨me classique1964 - 1965
-
Lycée Gabriel Fauré- Paris 1967 - 1973
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Catherine DEVILLE CAVELLIN
-
Vit Ã :
PARIS, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1955 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Toujours dans le 13ème, 1 enfant, physicienne
Profession :
Professeur d'UniversitÃ©
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
AlgÃ©rie - Allemagne - Autriche - Belgique - Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - BrÃ©sil - Bulgarie - Canada - Chine - Croatie - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - GrÃ¨ce - Hongrie - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Italie - Japon - Maroc - Mexique - Moldavie - Pays-Bas - Pologne - Roumanie - Royaume-Uni - Russie - Serbie - Slovaquie - Suisse - Taïwan - Tunisie - Turquie
-
