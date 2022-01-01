Catherine DONDEYNE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JACQUES PREVERT B- Boissy saint leger 1978 - 1982
-
Collège Blaise Cendrars- Boissy saint leger 1982 - 1983
-
Collège Petit-val- Sucy en brie 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Du Val De Beauté- Joinville le pont 1987 - 1989
-
Lycée Du Sacré Coeur- Saint maur des fosses 1989 - 1991
-
Lycée Sophie Germain (Bts)- Paris 1991 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
COFRAC - SecrÃ©taire (Administratif)- Paris 2006 - 2011
-
Université De Caen Basse Normandie - SecrÃ©taire (Administratif)- Caen 2011 - 2012
-
Ddsp 50 - SecrÃ©taire administrative- Saint lo 2012 - 2013
-
Ddsp 14 - SecrÃ©taire administrative- Caen 2014 - 2017
-
ARS NORMANDIE - SecrÃ©taire administrative- Caen 2017 - 2019
-
NORMANDIE UNIVERSITE - SecrÃ©taire administrative- Caen 2019 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Art Martiaux De Brunoy- Brunoy 2006 - 2011
-
AJIQ- Caen 2011 - 2016
Parcours associatif
-
ASLCV- Caen 2015 - maintenant
-
BLUE CAT DANCE- Caen 2018 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Catherine DONDEYNE
-
Vit Ã :
CAEN, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour, si vous m'avez déjà rencontrée, je serais ravie de correspondre avec vous, alors à bientôt.
Profession :
SACN
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Canada - Ã‰tats-Unis - Italie - Maroc - Royaume-Uni
-
