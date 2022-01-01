Catherine DONDEYNE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

Parcours club

Parcours associatif

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour, si vous m'avez déjà rencontrée, je serais ravie de correspondre avec vous, alors à bientôt.

  • Profession :

    SACN

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :