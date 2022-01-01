RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã ThÃ©rines dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Catherine DOUCET (HUBERT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Professionnel Des Jacobins- Beauvais 1984 - 1992
-
LEP DES JACOBINS- Beauvais 1984 - 1992
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Catherine DOUCET (HUBERT)
-
Vit Ã :
THERINES, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistance de direction
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Catherine DOUCET (HUBERT) a reconnu Catherine DOUCET (HUBERT) sur la photo bac pro option a secretariat
-
Catherine DOUCET (HUBERT) a reconnu Catherine DOUCET (HUBERT) sur la photo BAC Secrétariat
-
Catherine DOUCET (HUBERT) a reconnu Catherine DOUCET (HUBERT) sur la photo cas12
-
Catherine DOUCET (HUBERT) a reconnu Catherine DOUCET (HUBERT) sur la photo SD30 (a)