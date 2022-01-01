RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Grenoble dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Catherine DUCRUET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jeanne D'arc (Rumilly)- Rumilly 1982 - 1990
-
Collège Demotz De La Salle- Rumilly 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Démotz- Rumilly 1994 - 1997
-
TECHNOLAC- Le bourget du lac 1997 - 1998
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS CENTRE HOSPITALIER- Chambery 1998 - 2001
-
ECOLE DE PUERICULTRICES CHRU DE GRENOBLE- Grenoble 2003 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
L'appel Médical - Infirmière (Autre)- Grenoble
infirmière2002 - 2004
-
CLINIQUE BELLEDONNE - Infirmière (Autre)- Saint martin d'heres
puéricultrice2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine DUCRUET
-
Vit à :
GRENOBLE, France
-
Née le :
5 juil. 1979 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infimière-puericultrice
Situation familiale :
en union libre