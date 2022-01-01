Catherine FOURNIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEAN DE LA FONTAINE- Issy les moulineaux 1964 - 1967
-
Collège Henri Matisse- Issy les moulineaux 1967 - 1972
-
Lycée Louis Armand- Paris 1972 - 1975
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine FOURNIER
-
Vit Ã :
LANS EN VERCORS, France
-
Née le :
23 avril 1956 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mariée
1 enfant
Profession :
Professeur des écoles spécialisée
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
