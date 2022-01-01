Catherine GALLAY (TRABUC) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE FREDERIC MISTRAL APPLICATION- Aix en provence 1969 - 1971
-
ECOLE JEAN JAURES- Aix en provence 1970 - 1974
-
Collège Campra- Aix en provence 1978 - 1982
-
Lycée Paul Cézanne- Aix en provence
Terminale A1982 - 1985
-
LYCEE CLOVIS HUGUES- Aix en provence
BTS Secrétaire de Direction1985 - 1986
Parcours de vacances
-
CITE DES JEUNES- La frasse 1975 - 1982
Parcours entreprise
-
CENTRE AERE SAINT MAXIMIN - ANIMATRICE (Autre)- Saint maximin la sainte baume 1982 - 1982
-
GOPME - Secrétaire administrative (Administratif)- Aix en provence 1985 - 1987
-
Centre De Rééducation Fonctionnelle - Secrétaire administrative (Administratif)- Briancon 1987 - 1987
-
Centre D'oxygenation - Hôtesse d'accueil (Administratif)- Briancon 1987 - 1988
-
AGENCE DU BRIANCONNAIS - Secrétaire administrative (Administratif)- Briancon 1988 - 1992
-
LIBRAIRIE BIRMANN - Vendeuse (Administratif)- Thonon les bains 1992 - 1994
-
SARL SOGEDI - Assistante de direction (Direction générale)- Megeve 1995 - 2011
-
GARDERIE LA FARANDOLE PASSY - Animatrice (Autre)- Passy 2012 - 2016
-
ID ARCH - Assistante de direction (Administratif)- Megeve 2013 - 2019
-
MAIRIE DE PASSY - ANIMATION (Autre)- Passy 2013 - 2019
-
ALTIPORT MEGEVE - Assistante (Administratif)- Megeve 2019 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine GALLAY (TRABUC)
-
Vit à :
PASSY, France
-
Née en :
1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'habite en Haute Savoie maintenant...
Profession :
Assistante de direction
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Catherine GALLAY (TRABUC) a ajouté ALTIPORT MEGEVE à son parcours professionnel
-
Catherine GALLAY (TRABUC) a ajouté GARDERIE LA FARANDOLE PASSY à son parcours professionnel
-
Catherine GALLAY (TRABUC) a ajouté MAIRIE DE PASSY à son parcours professionnel
-
Catherine GALLAY (TRABUC) a ajouté ID ARCH à son parcours professionnel