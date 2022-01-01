Catherine GEFFROY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DES ROSOIRS- Auxerre 1955 - 1956
-
Ecole Les Clairions (Auxerre)- Auxerre 1956 - 1964
-
LYCEE PAUL BERT- Auxerre
6EME 6EME 5EME1964 - 1967
-
Lycée Jean Joseph Fourier- Auxerre
CAP D AIDE COMPTABLE1967 - 1970
Parcours entreprise
-
PRECILEC - Employée (Autre)- Auxerre 1970 - 1973
-
Crédit Lyonnais - Lcl - Employée administrative (Administratif)- AUXERRE 1973 - 1991
-
Crédit Lyonnais - Lcl- DIJON 1973 - 2013
-
Crédit Lyonnais - Lcl - Agent de maîtrise (Administratif)- DIJON 1991 - 2013
-
Crédit Lyonnais - Lcl - Retraitée (Autre)- 2013 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine GEFFROY
-
Vit à :
DIJON, France
-
Née en :
1952 (70 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
BONJOUR ET A BIENTOT @
Profession :
Retraitée
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
