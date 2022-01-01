Catherine GRÃ‰GOIRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Notre-dame De Lourdes- Nancy 1970 - 1980
-
Lycée Sainte-elisabeth- Nancy 1980 - 1983
-
ESICE- Nancy 1985 - 1987
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Catherine GRÃ‰GOIRE
-
Vit Ã :
CHATEAU SALINS, France
-
NÃ©e le :
22 juil. 1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Nostalgie?
Profession :
ConseillÃ¨re sociale
Situation familiale :
sÃ©parÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Catherine GRÃ‰GOIRE a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album identité