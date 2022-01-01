Catherine MAROT (GIRAUDEAU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Groupe Scolaire Jean Zay (Niort)- Niort 1968 - 1974
-
Collège Jean Zay- Niort 1974 - 1978
-
Cfa Des Trentes Hormeaux- Niort 1978 - 1980
Parcours entreprise
-
SAINT CHRISTOPHE AUTOMOBILES - Agent administratif (Administratif)- Niort 1986 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Catherine MAROT (GIRAUDEAU)
-
Vit Ã :
NIORT, France
-
NÃ©e le :
9 dÃ©c. 1962 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Slt a toutes et a tous, ici pour retrouver des ami(e)s d'enfance
Profession :
Agent administratif
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Catherine MAROT (GIRAUDEAU) a reconnu Cedric MAROT sur la photo 5ième
-
Catherine MAROT (GIRAUDEAU) a reconnu Catherine MAROT (GIRAUDEAU) sur la photo E. Pérochon CP ?
-
Catherine MAROT (GIRAUDEAU) a ajoutÃ© Saint Christophe Automobiles Ã son parcours professionnel