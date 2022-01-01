Catherine MAYEUR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Catherine MAYEUR

  • Vit à :

    LIMAY, France

  • Née le :

    6 avril 1966 (55 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Assistante chef de bureau

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    • Je n'ai pas de voiture

    Animaux

    Voyages