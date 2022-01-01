Catherine RAVASSE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Noas (Nangis)- Nangis 1979 - 1985
-
Ecole Sainte Croix (Provins)- Provins 1985 - 1986
-
Collège Institution Sainte-croix- Provins 1986 - 1991
-
Lycée Sainte-croix- Provins 1991 - 1992
-
Lycée Becquerel- Nangis 1992 - 1994
-
Lycée Sainte-croix- Provins 1994 - 1995
-
Lycée Becquerel- Nangis 1995 - 1996
-
LA PLAINE MONCEAU- Paris 1996 - 1998
-
IRTS PARMENTIER- Paris 1998 - 1999
-
Licence Sciences De L'éducation- Creteil 2000 - 2001
Parcours club
-
ECOLE DE MUSIQUE DE NANGIS- Nangis 1984 - maintenant
-
Les Amis Des Bêtes- Troyes 2001 - maintenant
-
HARMONIE L ALERTE- Troyes 2004 - maintenant
-
Si Broder M'était Compté- Sainte savine 2007 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Caf De L'aube - Conseillère en Economie Sociale Familiale (Autre)- Troyes 2000 - maintenant
-
Lycée Jeanne Mance - Formatrice CESF (Autre)- Troyes 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine RAVASSE
-
Vit à :
SAINT ANDRE LES VERGERS, France
-
Née le :
22 juil. 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Vivre à fond les bons moments que la vie nous donne.
Profession :
Conseillère en Economie Sociale Familiale
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Enfants :
1