Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • Caf De L'aube  - Conseillère en Economie Sociale Familiale (Autre)

     -  Troyes 2000 - maintenant

  • Lycée Jeanne Mance  - Formatrice CESF (Autre)

     -  Troyes 2006 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Catherine RAVASSE

  • Vit à :

    SAINT ANDRE LES VERGERS, France

  • Née le :

    22 juil. 1976 (46 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Vivre à fond les bons moments que la vie nous donne.

  • Profession :

    Conseillère en Economie Sociale Familiale

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Voitures

    Voyages