Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE JEANNE D ARC- Toul 1962 - 1966
-
DOCTRINE CHRETIENNE- Toul 1966 - 1966
-
Ecole Jules Ferry (Dommartin Les Toul)- Dommartin les toul 1967 - 1971
-
Collège Valcourt- Toul
De la 6°1a à la 3°1a1971 - 1975
-
Lycée Louis Majorelle- Toul
2 AB1975 - 1976
-
Lycée Georges De La Tour- Nancy
1ere et T G2A1976 - 1978
-
Charlemagne - Gea- Nancy 1978 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
-
Chru Nancy Hopital J.d''arc - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Dommartin les toul
bureau des entrées1979 - 1982
-
Hôpital Paul Guiraud- Villejuif 1982 - 1996
-
CHS PAUL GUIRAUD VILLEJUIF - Cadre financier (Finance)- Villejuif 1982 - 1996
-
EPS PAUL GUIRAUD- Villejuif 1982 - 1996
-
CENTRE HOSPITALIER PAUL GUIRAUD - Cadre financier (Finance)- Villejuif 1982 - 1996
-
CHU NANCY - Administratif (Administratif)- Nancy 1996 - 1997
-
CENTRE HOSPITALIER SAINT CHARLES - Cadre administratif (Finance)- Toul
responsable finances accueil facturation1997 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine ROBERT PRESSON (PRESSON)
-
Vit à :
ECROUVES, France
-
Née le :
12 août 1960 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Si vous vous reconnaissez sur les photos faites moi signe
Profession :
Cadre fonction publique hospitalière
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
