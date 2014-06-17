Catherine ROCHAS (MENORET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
LE CHATEAU- Ancenis 1970 - 1972
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Catherine ROCHAS (MENORET)
-
Vit Ã :
DRAIN, France
-
NÃ©e le :
25 fÃ©vr. 1956 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J ai 3 enfants qui sont grands maintenant mais voila je n est pas eu la vie que je rêvais étant jeune et je recherche les personnes qui sont aller a l école ménagère du chateau a Ancenis en 1971 a 1972
Profession :
Ouvriere
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
