Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE SACRE COEUR- Boissy saint leger 1974 - 1981
Collège Joliot Curie- Valenton 1982 - 1983
COURS MONTAIGNE- Limeil brevannes 1983 - 1989
Institut Régional Du Travail Social- Paris 1992 - 1996
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Catherine TAYLOR
Vit à :
BOUSSY-SAINT-ANTOINE, France
Née le :
10 juil. 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Educatrice specialisee
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Catherine TAYLOR a reconnu Catherine TAYLOR sur la photo classe de 6eme7 septembre 1982
Catherine TAYLOR a reconnu Catherine TAYLOR sur la photo CM2
Catherine TAYLOR a reconnu Laurent LOINE sur la photo Ce 2
Catherine TAYLOR a reconnu Philippe TAYLOR sur la photo Ce 1
Catherine TAYLOR a reconnu Philippe TAYLOR sur la photo Ce 2