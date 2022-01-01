Catherine THOMAS (THOMAS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE VOEUIL ET GIGET- Voeuil et giget 1965 - 1970
-
COLLEGE DE LA COURONNE- La couronne 1970 - 1975
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine THOMAS (THOMAS)
-
Vit à :
MOUTHIERS SUR BOEME, France
-
Née le :
12 mars 1959 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Catherine THOMAS (THOMAS) a ajouté ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE VOEUIL ET GIGET à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine THOMAS (THOMAS) a ajouté COLLEGE DE LA COURONNE à son parcours scolaire