RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon
Cécile LAITHIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Sainte-marie Saint-michel- Ornans 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Privé Saint-paul- Besancon 1989 - 1992
-
Lycée Carnot- Dijon 1992 - 1994
-
Ecole Nationale Superieure D'agronomie De Toulouse- Toulouse 1994 - 1997
-
INSTITUT NATIONAL AGRONOMIQUE PARIS GRIGNON- Paris 1996 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Yoplait- IVRY SUR SEINE 1997 - 1998
-
Institut De L'elevage- Caen 1999 - 2002
-
Institut De L'elevage- Lyon 2002 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Cécile LAITHIER
-
Vit à :
LYON, France
-
Née en :
1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projets
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
2