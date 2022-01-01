RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Chantemerle (Chambery)- Chambery 1985 - 1992
-
Collège Saint-françois De Sales- Chambery 1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Vaugelas- Chambery 1996 - 1999
-
Lycée Champollion- Grenoble 1999 - 2000
-
IUT GEA- Grenoble 2000 - 2002
-
ESC ROUEN- Rouen 2002 - 2006
Parcours club
-
HANDBALL CLUB- La motte servolex 1990 - 1996
-
LOU OMNISPORT HAND BALL- Lyon 2006 - maintenant
-
LYON HANDBALL- Lyon 2006 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
COMET- Rouen 2005 - maintenant
-
RHODIA SERVICES - Informaticienne (Informatique)- Lyon 2005 - 2006
-
Capgemini- SAINT PRIEST 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Cécile MAIRE
-
Vit à :
LYON, France
-
Née en :
1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
C'est toi qui a craché dans mon yop quand on était à l'ecole ensemble ? Je te retrouverai ...
Profession :
Consultante en SI
Situation familiale :
célibataire