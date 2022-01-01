Cedric THOUVENIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE VICTOR HUGO- Saint max 1979 - 1987
-
Collège Emile Galle- Essey les nancy 1987 - 1989
-
Lycée Professionnel Cyfflé- Nancy 1989 - 1993
-
CENTRE CONSULAIRE DE FORMATION CCI INSTITUT DES FORCES DE VENTE- Laxou
de 94 à 96 bac pro VR de 97 à 99 IFV Sup1994 - 1999
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Cedric THOUVENIN
-
Vit à :
AIMARGUES, France
-
Né le :
16 avril 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef d entreprise
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
