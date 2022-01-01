Céline CAILLOUX (SCIAUDEAU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sainte Anne (Saint Michel Mont Mercure)- Saint michel mont mercure 1982 - 1985
-
Ecole Saint Joseph (Saint Michel Mont Mercure)- Saint michel mont mercure 1985 - 1988
-
ECOLE ST ANDRE- Bournezeau 1988 - 1989
-
Collège René Couzinet- Chantonnay 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Georges Clémenceau- Chantonnay
Bac Scientifique1993 - 1997
-
Université D'angers- Angers 1997 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Super U (Système U)- POUZAUGES 2000 - 2000
-
Hyper U (Système U)- LES HERBIERS 2000 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
LE PUBLIC POUR TOUS- La flocelliere 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Céline CAILLOUX (SCIAUDEAU)
-
Vit à :
SAINT MICHEL MONT MERCURE, France
-
Née le :
26 avril 1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Employée commerciale
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2