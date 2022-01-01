Severine AYRAULT (ROULET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE DES CHAFFAUDS- Sainte cecile
Instituteurs : Catherine et Richard Penisson1981 - 1989
Collège René Couzinet- Chantonnay
6B 5B 4E 3E1989 - 1992
Lycée Georges Clémenceau- Chantonnay
Seconde A Seconde B Premiere ES Terminale ES1993 - 1997
Antenne De L'iut De Nantes- La roche sur yon
option Finances Compta1997 - 2000
G.e.a.- La roche sur yon
Option Finances Compta1997 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
Hyper U (Système U)- CHANTONNAY
Hôtesse de Comptage / d'accueil2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Severine AYRAULT (ROULET)
Née le :
22 janv. 1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Si vous vous souvenez de moi, n'hésitez pas à me contacter.
Profession :
Employée commerciale
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1