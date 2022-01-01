Céline CHRETIEN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Vincent Van Gogh (Leyr)- Leyr 1981 - 1989
-
ECOLE SAINT VINCENT- Nancy 1985 - 1987
-
Collège Louis Marin- Custines 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Henri Poincaré- Nancy 1993 - 1995
-
Lycée Professionnel Bertrand Schwartz- Pompey 1995 - 1997
-
Lycée Professionnel Cyfflé- Nancy 1997 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
Eurovia- MAXEVILLE 1999 - 2000
-
JOHNSON CONTROLS GRAND EST- Heillecourt 2000 - 2003
-
BROSSETTE - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Nancy 2004 - maintenant
-
BROSSETTE BTI- Nancy 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Céline CHRETIEN
-
Vit à :
LIVERDUN, France
-
Née en :
1978 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante commerciale et administrative
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2