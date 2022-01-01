Céline DUCHENE (BALDUREAUX) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Jean Mermoz- Laon 1990 - 1994
Lycée Pierre Mechain- Laon 1994 - 1997
Université De Reims Champagne-ardenne- Reims 1999 - 2001
LICENCE PRO AGROENVIRONNEMENT ET AGROINDUSTRIE DES PRODUCTIONS VEGETALES- Reims 2001 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
SAINT LOUIS SUCRE GUIGNICOURT - Technicienne (Technique)- Guignicourt 2003 - 2003
Boehringer Ingelheim - Technicienne (Technique)- REIMS 2004 - 2005
Reims Métropole - Step - Technicienne (Technique)- Reims 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Céline DUCHENE (BALDUREAUX)
Vit à :
MAGNEUX, France
Née le :
17 avril 1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à tous les anciens du mermoz et du mechain !
Profession :
Technicienne de laboratoire
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1