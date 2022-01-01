Celine LACROIX (VOLOCH) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Cachan 1992 - 1993
-
Collège Paul Bert- Cachan 1994 - 1996
-
Lycée Maximilien Sorre- Cachan 1996 - 1998
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Celine LACROIX (VOLOCH)
-
Vit à :
SAINT-MARTIN-DE-NIGELLES, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directrice adjointe aménagement et urbanisme
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Celine LACROIX (VOLOCH) a ajouté Collège Saint-joseph à son parcours scolaire
-
Celine LACROIX (VOLOCH) a ajouté Collège Paul Bert à son parcours scolaire
-
Celine LACROIX (VOLOCH) a ajouté Lycée Maximilien Sorre à son parcours scolaire