Chabane DJERMANE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jules Ferry- Le thillot 1981 - 1986
-
Lycée Professionnel- Remiremont 1987 - 1989
-
Ecole (Le Thillot)- Le thillot 2008 - 2009
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Chabane DJERMANE
-
Vit Ã :
MONTBELIARD, France
-
NÃ© le :
5 janv. 1970 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Gerant de sociÃ©tÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Chabane DJERMANE a reconnu Chabane DJERMANE sur la photo Collège Jules Ferry 5°9
-
Chabane DJERMANE a reconnu Chabane DJERMANE sur la photo suivante
-
Chabane DJERMANE a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album Le Thillot
-
Chabane DJERMANE a reconnu Chabane DJERMANE sur la photo cm1
-
Chabane DJERMANE a reconnu Chabane DJERMANE sur la photo cm2
-
Chabane DJERMANE a ajoutÃ© Lycée Professionnel Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Chabane DJERMANE a reconnu Chabane DJERMANE sur la photo TM MAINTENANCE
-
Chabane DJERMANE a reconnu Chabane DJERMANE sur la photo cm1