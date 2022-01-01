Fernando PINTO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole (Le Thillot)- Le thillot 1973 - 1978
-
Ecole (Le Thillot)- Le thillot
dans le premier rang je suis le 7 eme a partir de la gauche1979 - maintenant
-
Collège Jules Ferry- Le thillot 1983 - 1984
Parcours club
-
UMT- Le thillot 1981 - 1985
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Fernando PINTO
-
Vit Ã :
PORTIMAO, Portugal
-
NÃ© le :
1 mai 1971 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Vigilant
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Fernando PINTO a reconnu Fernando PINTO sur la photo UMT union musicale du Thillot
-
Fernando PINTO a reconnu Fernando PINTO sur la photo 6 ème 3
-
Fernando PINTO a reconnu Medhy ERBS sur la photo 6 ème 3
-
Fernando PINTO a reconnu Fernando PINTO sur la photo CP (1977-1978)
-
Fernando PINTO a reconnu Fernando PINTO sur la photo UMT union musicale du Thillot