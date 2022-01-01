Chantal CAUCHOIS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • UMT

     -  Le thillot

    clarinettiste

    1971 - 1980

Parcours entreprise

  • La Poste  - PostiÃ¨re (Autre)

     -  EPINAY SUR SEINE 2002 - 2007

  • La Poste  - PostiÃ¨re (Autre)

     -  SAINT DENIS

    gestionnaire clientÃ¨le Pros

    2002 - 2010

  • La Poste  - ConseillÃ¨re financiÃ¨re (Autre)

     -  LE THILLOT 2016 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Chantal CAUCHOIS

  • Vit Ã  :

    LA PLAINE SAINT DENIS, France

  • NÃ©e le :

    1 mai 1960 (62 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Conseiller financier Ã  la poste

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

