Chantal CAUCHOIS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole (Le Thillot)- Le thillot 1966 - 1971
-
Collège Jules Ferry- Le thillot 1971 - 1975
-
Lycée Andre Malraux- Remiremont 1975 - 1979
Parcours club
-
UMT- Le thillot
clarinettiste1971 - 1980
Parcours entreprise
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Chantal CAUCHOIS
-
Vit Ã :
LA PLAINE SAINT DENIS, France
-
NÃ©e le :
1 mai 1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Conseiller financier Ã la poste
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Chantal CAUCHOIS a ajoutÃ© LA POSTE Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Chantal CAUCHOIS a reconnu Eliane CAUCHOIS sur la photo ecole maternelle
-
Chantal CAUCHOIS a reconnu Denis GAVOILLE sur la photo CM 2
-
Chantal CAUCHOIS a reconnu Alain BEGEL sur la photo CM 2
-
Chantal CAUCHOIS a reconnu Jacques DAVID sur la photo 1ére année de maternelle
-
Chantal CAUCHOIS a reconnu Sylvie FERRENBACH (DAVID) sur la photo 1ére année de maternelle
-
Chantal CAUCHOIS a reconnu Chantal CAUCHOIS sur la photo CE1 ou Ce2